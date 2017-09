May 29 (Reuters) - Glintt SA :

* Q1 turnover up 4.4 percent to 21.5 million euros ($23.6 million) year on year

* Q1 net profit up 8 percent to 316,162 euros year on year

* Q1 EBITDA flat at 2.0 million euros year on year

Source text: bit.ly/1KtAtVH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)