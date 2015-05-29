FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hanseyachts 9-month turnover up 17 pct to EUR 75.1 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hanseyachts 9-month turnover up 17 pct to EUR 75.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Hanseyachts AG :

* For entire fiscal year 2014/2015, which will end on 30 June 2015, is expecting a balanced EBITDA

* During 3rd quarter (January to March 2015) incoming orders increased by 25 pct compared to same quarter last year to a volume of 24.4 million euros ($26.82 million)

* Cumulative turnover (July 2014 to March 2015) increased by 18 pct and including fluctuations in inventories and own work capitalised (= total operating revenues) by 17 pct to 75.1 million euros

* 9-month EBIT was -6.6 million euros and thus was 1.8 million euros lower compared to last year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

