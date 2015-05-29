FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Labat Africa expects to publish FY results post technical review
May 29, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Labat Africa expects to publish FY results post technical review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Ltd :

* Labat and Reinhardt Transport Group are in process of finalising sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of RTG business and assets

* Final agreement is also expected to be signed during course of next week

* Review of expected results for year ended 28 February, 2015 has indicated that company will report improved results by more than 20 pct compared to prior year

* Expects to publish its reviewed results during course of next once technical review has been completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

