May 29 (Reuters) - Update Software AG :

* Majority shareholder Aurea Software FZ-LLC submits shareholders with renewed offer to acquire all shares of Update Software AG

* Price proposed by Aurea Software FZ-LLC corresponds to 3.37 euros ($3.70) per share

