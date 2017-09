May 29 (Reuters) - Forthnet SA :

* Q1 EBITDA at 14.56 million euros ($15.97 million) versus 15.97 million euros year ago

* Q1 turnover at 92 million euros versus 97.45 million euros year ago

* Says total bank debt on March 31, 2015 at 325 million euros