May 29 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Reports Q1 total revenue decreased to 3.9 million euros ($4.29 million) by 4.4 million euros year-on-year

* Q1 net loss attributable to owners of company is 6.2 million euros compared to a loss of 53.4 million euros in Q1 2014

* Says operating expenses decreased by 80 percent to 2.9 million euros over Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)