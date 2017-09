May 30 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG

* Roche says Gazyva/Gazyvaro extended the time people with refractory indolent non-hodgkin’s lymphoma lived without their disease worsening

* Roche says will submit data from the GADOLIN study to regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and around the world for approval consideration Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)