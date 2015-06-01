FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zehnder Group to reduce 10 pct headcount over the next 12 months
June 1, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zehnder Group to reduce 10 pct headcount over the next 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG :

* Is introducing a comprehensive package of measures to reduce its cost base and boost efficiency, sales and earnings to adapt to its more challenging business environment

* Measures will include a 10 pct headcount reduction over the next 12 months

* Is forecasting that currency-adjusted sales for all of 2015 will be in line with the previous year

* Negative currency effects and one-off costs will have a significant impact on 2015 results Source text - bit.ly/1dFMKvZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

