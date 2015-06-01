FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genticel announces positive results for HPV vaccine candidate GTL002
June 1, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genticel announces positive results for HPV vaccine candidate GTL002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Genticel SA

* Announces positive preclinical proof of concept results of GTL002, its new multivalent HPV therapeutic vaccine candidate based on company’s versatile Vaxiclase platform

* Data from preclinical proof of GTL002 show that in vivo immune response was induced against each of the six proteins from HPV viruses in therapeutic vaccine

* Genticel may receive up to $57 million of upfront payments and milestone payments as well as royalties on sales due to licensing agreement signed in February with the Serum Institute of India Ltd. (SIIL) Source text: bit.ly/1QjzQiW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

