BRIEF-TLG immobilien Q1 FFO up 25.4 pct to EUR 15.8 mln
June 1, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TLG immobilien Q1 FFO up 25.4 pct to EUR 15.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* Forecast of at least 10 pct growth in FFO for 2015 reaffirmed

* In Q1 generated a total of 30.4 million euros ($33.32 million) in rental income during reporting period, representing an increase of 7 pct against Q1 of previous year

* Q1 funds from operations (FFO) increased by 25.4 pct year on year to 15.8 million euros, 7 pct growth in rental income

* Reaffirms its strategic goal of increasing value of its portfolio to 2 billion euros by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

