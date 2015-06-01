BRIEF-Choppies to buy 10 supermarkets in Kenya

June 1 (Reuters) - Choppies Enterprises Ltd

* Proposed purchase of ten supermarkets in Kenya

* Choppies will operate with a 25 pct local partner in Kenya in terms of joint-venture agreement with promoters of export trading group

* Choppies Supermarket Kenya Limited will buy assets and business name for a purchase consideration of approximately $10 million

* Purchase consideration will be funded with debt and from existing cash resources