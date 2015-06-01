FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Choppies to buy 10 supermarkets in Kenya
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 1, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Choppies to buy 10 supermarkets in Kenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Choppies Enterprises Ltd

* Proposed purchase of ten supermarkets in Kenya

* Choppies will operate with a 25 pct local partner in Kenya in terms of joint-venture agreement with promoters of export trading group

* Choppies Supermarket Kenya Limited will buy assets and business name for a purchase consideration of approximately $10 million

* Purchase consideration will be funded with debt and from existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
