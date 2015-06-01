FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Playtech to buy Plus500 for 459.6 mln stg
June 1, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Playtech to buy Plus500 for 459.6 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc

* Proposed acquisition of Plus500 by playtech

* Acquisition values entire issued ordinary share capital of Plus500 at approximately £459.6 million

* Plus500 shareholders will be entitled to receive 400 pence per Plus500 share in cash

* Plus500 board now expects group revenue for 2015 to be lower than in 2014, with margins expected to be significantly lower due to maintained

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

