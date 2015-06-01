FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Interim data support safety and efficacy of Pharming Group's RUCONEST
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Interim data support safety and efficacy of Pharming Group's RUCONEST

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Pharming Group NV :

* Announces interim results from the ongoing phase II pediatric clinical trial of RUCONEST

* Interim data from ongoing pediatric clinical trial and results from a clinical immunology study support safety and efficacy of RUCONEST

* Several abstracts presented demonstrate Pharming’s ongoing commitment to advance innovative science in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

* “These data add to our clinical database and post-marketing experience that demonstrate a very low risk of allergy with rhC1INH exposure” - Chief Operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.