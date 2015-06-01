FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transgene announces positive new results with TG4010 immunotherapy
June 1, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Transgene announces positive new results with TG4010 immunotherapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Transgene SA :

* Announces positive new results from phase IIb time trial with TG4010 immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer

* Says results have been presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago

* Data confirms strength of previously reported improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS)

* TG4010 has improved response rate and longer duration of response and activity in patients with low PD-L1 expressing tumors, particularly in patients with non-squamous tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

