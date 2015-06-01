FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neurovive says expects delay in commercialization of CicloMulsion after study
June 1, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Neurovive says expects delay in commercialization of CicloMulsion after study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Neurovive reports topline results of phase iii circus study in acute myocardial infarction

* The study of CicloMulsion in patients with a specific type of heart attack known as ST-segment elevation acute myocardial infarction (STEMI) did not meet its primary clinical endpoint in a topline analysis.

* It is anticipated that the full results of the 12-month data from the CIRCUS study will be made available in the third quarter.

* Today's topline result is expected to delay the commercialization of CicloMulsion. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

