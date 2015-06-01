FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HiQ wins framework agreement with Finland's government
#IT Services & Consulting
June 1, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HiQ wins framework agreement with Finland's government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Hiq International Ab

* HiQ wins framework agreement with Hansel

* Hansel is the government’s central purchasing body in Finland

* Says total value of procurement for all suppliers based on previous agreement is 40 million euro

* The agreement is valid for four years with option to extend up to two years

* The agreement means that a number of Finnish authorities and public organisations can use HiQ as a supplier. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
