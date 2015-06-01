BRIEF-HiQ wins framework agreement with Finland's government

June 1 (Reuters) - Hiq International Ab

* HiQ wins framework agreement with Hansel

* Hansel is the government’s central purchasing body in Finland

* Says total value of procurement for all suppliers based on previous agreement is 40 million euro

* The agreement is valid for four years with option to extend up to two years

* The agreement means that a number of Finnish authorities and public organisations can use HiQ as a supplier. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)