June 1 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Its unit, DC Service GmbH, signs investment agreement with BB Royal Holding SA to buy 24.77 percent stake (298 shares) in Meng Drogerie+ Sarl for 3.2 million euros ($3.5 million)

* Deadline for acquisition is September 30

($1 = 0.9177 euros)