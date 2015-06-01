BRIEF-Prudential names Barry Stowe as Chairman and CEO of North American unit

June 1 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc
* Directorate change
* John Foley, group investment director, has agreed to take on role of interim group Chief Risk Officer
* Foley will remain on group executive committee and attend meetings of board.
* Barry Stowe as chairman and chief executive officer of North American Business Unit, succeeding Mike Wells, who today takes over as group chief executive