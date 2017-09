June 1 (Reuters) - Remedis SA :

* KLN Investments Sp. z o.o. sells 3 million of the company’s shares for 385,266 zlotys ($102,092)

* Krzysztof Nowak, the company’s chairman of the management board, is affiliated with KLN Investments Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7737 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)