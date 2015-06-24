BRIEF-British 'challenger bank' Atom secures licence

June 24 (Reuters) -

* Atom Bank has been granted its licence by Bank of England, enabling it to push ahead with plans to launch products and services to customers later this year.

* Developing a range of personal and business banking products and services that will be delivered using mobile apps, with a desktop version to follow.

* Atom has 100 permanent and contract staff and is set to employ at least another 60 before the end of the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)