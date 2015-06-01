FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TrustBuddy announces proprietary credit scoring engine and increased return to lenders
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TrustBuddy announces proprietary credit scoring engine and increased return to lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - TrustBuddy AB :

* Announces proprietary credit scoring engine and increased return to lendersTrustbuddy announces proprietary credit scoring engine and increased return to lenders

* Says new credit-scoring engine will go live during June/July 2015

* Says TrustBuddy scoring engine is a sizeable asset for company and creates substantial value that will grow over time

* Says by Q3 2015, TrustBuddy expects to have reduced share of originated loan volume that reaches debt collection by 20 pct - 50 pct year-on-year, with aid of new credit policies and proprietary credit-scoring engine Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

