June 1 (Reuters) - Bayer AG

* Closing of acquisition is expected by beginning of july

* Bayer cropscience acquires vegetable seed company SeedWorks India Pvt. Ltd

* Purchase will strengthen bayer cropscience’s vegetable seed business in india

* In fiscal year 2013/2014, company generated sales of inr 1,035 million (eur 12 million) Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)