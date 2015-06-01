FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medical Prognosis Institute and Nemucore announce strategic partnership
June 1, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Medical Prognosis Institute and Nemucore announce strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :

* Medical Prognosis Institute and Nemucore announce strategic partnership

* Medical Prognosis Institute A/S and Nemucore Medical Innovations, Inc. announced partnership to advance the clinical development of an undisclosed oncology therapeutic by employing a Drug Response Predictor (DRP(TM)) Biomarker to identify cancer patients likely to respond to the drug for the treatment of certain cancers Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

