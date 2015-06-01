FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Active Biotech says down-sizing operations
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 1, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Active Biotech says down-sizing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Active Biotech Ab

* Says focuses the operations on the laquinimod project and adjusts the organization

* Active biotech AB says has made a notification of planned redundancies of 47 of its employees, which means a significant down-sizing of operations

* Says operating costs are expected to decrease to approximately sek 50 million per year, from 2016

* Says planned organizational adjustment leads to substantially reduced operating costs

* Says comprehensive work remains to compile all data from the 10TASQ10 study and to file the final study report to relevant regulatory authorities. This process is estimated to be concluded during 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.