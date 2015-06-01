BRIEF-Active Biotech says down-sizing operations

June 1 (Reuters) - Active Biotech Ab

* Says focuses the operations on the laquinimod project and adjusts the organization

* Active biotech AB says has made a notification of planned redundancies of 47 of its employees, which means a significant down-sizing of operations

* Says operating costs are expected to decrease to approximately sek 50 million per year, from 2016

* Says planned organizational adjustment leads to substantially reduced operating costs

* Says comprehensive work remains to compile all data from the 10TASQ10 study and to file the final study report to relevant regulatory authorities. This process is estimated to be concluded during 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)