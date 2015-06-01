FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opera Software and Google signs new agreement
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Opera Software and Google signs new agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Opera Software :

* Opera Software ASA and Google Inc. have entered into a new agreement to integrate Google as the default search partner for the Opera mobile and desktop browsers (Opera Desktop, Opera Mobile and Opera Mini)

* The agreement replaces the agreement from August 2012 and is effective through December 31 2017

* The agreement covers all global territories and includes all of Opera’s standard mobile and desktop Web browsers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
