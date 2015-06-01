FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chairman buys shares in Asgaard Group
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chairman buys shares in Asgaard Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Asgaard Group A/S :

* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 1,386 shares on May 28 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 85,932 Danish crowns

* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 15,123 shares on May 28 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 937,626 crowns

* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 14,119 shares on May 29 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 875,378 crowns

* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 70,294 shares on June 1 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 4,358,228 crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.