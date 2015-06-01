BRIEF-Capital Property Fund to spin-off office portfolio via new JSE-listed REIT

June 1 (Reuters) - Capital Property Fund Ltd

* Envisaged that approximately 25% of price of office portfolio will be settled in issued shares of NEWREIT, amounting to approximately r1 billion in shares in NEWREIT

* Transaction would result in Capital shareholders exchanging their Capital shares for a basket of shares comprising, per Capital share, 0.355 Fortress A shares, 0.355 Fortress B shares and a proportionate number of NEWREIT consideration shares

* Fortress envisages that spin-off by Capital of its office portfolio in order to establish a new JSE-listed REIT would be implemented as a component of transaction

* NEWREIT consideration shares will be delivered to Capital shareholders on implementation of transaction

* Fortress board is confident that Fortress will achieve overall growth in distributions of approximately 18% for 2016 financial year