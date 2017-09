June 1 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj :

* Announced issuance of a 150 million euros ($164.50 million)fixed rate unsecured bond with a maturity of five (5) years

* Says bond is expected to be admitted to public trading on or about June 4, 2015

