BRIEF-Genmab says Gilead submits new drug application to U.S. FDA
June 1, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab says Gilead submits new drug application to U.S. FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S

* Says Gilead has submitted a supplemental new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include data from a Phase 3 study

* Data is from a Phase 3 study of Zydelig (idelalisib) in combination with ofatumumab in previously-treated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

* The results of the study showed a 73 percent reduction in the risk of disease progression or death for patients in the Zydelig plus ofatumumab arm versus the ofatumumab arm alone. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)

