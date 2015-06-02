FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finland's Citycon says plans non-core divestments
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Finland's Citycon says plans non-core divestments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj

* Update on Citycon’s financing arrangements for the Sektor acquisition

* Says after closing of the Sektor deal, Citycon will consider available alternatives to optimise its long term financial structure and refinance the bridge financing facilities and existing Sektor debt within the next year, including issuance of bonds and divestments of non-core assets

* Says Citycon’s identified non-core portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 300 million, which management expects to divest during the next years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

