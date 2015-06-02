BRIEF-Elekta sees negative sales growth in first half of fiscal year 2015/16

June 2 (Reuters) - Elekta

* FY 2014/15 EBITA before non-recurring items amounted to SEK 1,306 m (2,183) and SEK 1,472 m adjusted for realized and anticipated bad debt losses of SEK 166 m.

* Company expected adjusted EBITA of 1,400 million SEK in May profit warning.

* Elekta says we expect negative growth in net sales to continue during the first half of 2015/16, while growth is expected to return during the second half of 2015/16

* Elekta says a comprehensive action program has been initiated with the objectives to return to growth, improve profitability, reduce costs and continue to focus on cash flow

* Order bookings decreased 3 percent to SEK 11,907 M (12,253), equivalent to a decrease of 13 percent based on constant exchange rates. This was primarily due to weak performance in the US.

* Net sales increased 1 percent to SEK 10,839 M (10,694), equivalent to a decrease of 8 percent based on constant exchange rates.