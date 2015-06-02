BRIEF-UCB exercises option to license Oncodesign program aiming neurological diseases

June 2 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA :

* UCB SA exercises its option to license a program from Oncodesign targeting neurological diseases

* Option follows successful reaching of a major milestone in its joint discovery collaboration with UCB that applies to Oncodesign’s Nanocyclix technology on a kinase target

* Agreement grants UCB exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights on a selected panel of highly specific compounds

* Option exercise triggers payment of an upfront technology access fee for Oncodesign

