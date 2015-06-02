FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UCB exercises option to license Oncodesign program aiming neurological diseases
#Healthcare
June 2, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UCB exercises option to license Oncodesign program aiming neurological diseases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA :

* UCB SA exercises its option to license a program from Oncodesign targeting neurological diseases

* Option follows successful reaching of a major milestone in its joint discovery collaboration with UCB that applies to Oncodesign’s Nanocyclix technology on a kinase target

* Agreement grants UCB exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights on a selected panel of highly specific compounds

* Option exercise triggers payment of an upfront technology access fee for Oncodesign

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
