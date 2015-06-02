FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BATS says subsidiary to appeal against Quebec tobacco class action judgements
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BATS says subsidiary to appeal against Quebec tobacco class action judgements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :

* Quebec tobacco class action judgements issued

* Imperial Tobacco Canada’s share of provisional execution order would be CAD$743 million

* Imperial Tobacco Canada’s share of total damages would be CAD$10.4 billion

* On June 1, 2015, judge publicly issued a ruling in favour of plaintiffs awarding a total of CAD$15.6billion in moral and punitive damages, including interest

* Judgement also stated that if an appeal was to be made, a provisional execution order would require defendants to pay CAD$1.131billion between them

* Strong legal grounds with which to challenge both overall judgement, and to seek a stay of provisional execution order, which Imperial Tobacco Canada will do within 30 days of original 27 May ruling

* As such, no payments will be made until request to stay provisional execution order has been heard and a judgement made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

