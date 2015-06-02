FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-F-Secure raises guidance for revenue in 2015
#Software
June 2, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-F-Secure raises guidance for revenue in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - F-secure Oyj :

* F-Secure corporation raises guidance for revenue in 2015

* Says in connection with acquisition of nSense announced today, management has revised guidance for revenue in 2015

* Says management now estimates: security revenues growth to be at or above 5 pct in 2015 (2014: 137.4 million euros,$150.05 million)

* Sees 2015 additional revenues of approximately 6 million euros to accrue from services sold to Synchronoss technologies, to be recognized in discontinued operations

* Sees 2015 operating profit for continuing operations to be around 15 pct of revenues (excluding profit from sale of personal cloud storage business and including nSense acquisition) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
