BRIEF-SES announces capital increase, signs subscription and forward agreements

June 1 (Reuters) - SES SA :

* Announces a capital increase, the signature of a subscription agreement and a forward agreement

* Signed on May 29 a subscription agreement with a financial institution relating to subscription of 6,000,000 A-shares of SES in connection with a 7,500,000 euros reserved capital increase

* 6,000,000 A-shares (with no par value) have been issued today simultaneously with 3,000,000 B-shares (with no par value) subscribed by existing shareholders of B-shares, resulting in a 11,250,000 euros ($12.3 million) overall capital increase

* Issue price per share is 32.24 euros (closing price), for A-shares, and 12.896 euros for B-shares

* Funds raised will be used to finance the purchase by SES of FDRs within the framework of its share buy-back programme

* On May 29, 2015, SES entered into a forward agreement with above mentioned financial institution for purchase of FDRS in relation to 6,000,000 a-shares of SES Source Text: nBw72WCgJa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)