June 1 (Reuters) - Integragen SA :

* Announces at ASCO positive results of two new studies on the role of miR-31-3p biomarker in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer

* Results confirm that expression of miR-31-3p is associated with survival and response to anti-EGFR therapies in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and pave the way to a provision of the test to clinicians

