BRIEF-Delta Property Fund to acquire 15 property letting enterprises
June 2, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Property Fund to acquire 15 property letting enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd :

* Has entered into various agreements with Orthotouch Limited for acquisition of 15 property letting enterprises

* Acquisition is yield accretive at 11.4 pct based on actual income

* Aggregate net purchase consideration for acquisition is 507 000 000 rand

* Effective date of acquisition is anticipated to be August 1, 2015

* Acquisition does not require approval by delta shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
