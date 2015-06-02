FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-F-Secure acquires cybersecurity provider nSense
#Software
June 2, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-F-Secure acquires cybersecurity provider nSense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - F-secure Oyj :

* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire nSense, a privately held Danish company

* Deal value consists of an immediate payment of 11 million euros ($12 million) in cash, a deferred payment of 4 million euros in F-Secure shares and an earn-out element worth a of 3 million euros in cash

* nSense CEO Jens Thonke will join F-Secure leadership team as of June 2 2015

* All of around 70 nSense employees will transfer to F-Secure

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
