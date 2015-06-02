FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA calls on insurers to assess outsourcing relationships
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FCA calls on insurers to assess outsourcing relationships

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Financial conduct authority (fca) has published results of its thematic review of delegated authority arrangements in general insurance market.

* Fca review highlighted that some firms do not treat these arrangements as outsourcing and improvements are needed to due diligence and way they manage outsourced arrangements, particularly in considering and assessing customer outcomes.

* Fca Said Some Insurers Did Not Carry Out Any Conduct Focussed due diligence when selecting third parties, or had not considered whether products they underwrite treat customers fairly; both in terms of value and service delivered

* Some intermediaries undertaking product design activities did not recognise the extent of their responsibilities as product providers

* FCA said All firms must ensure they have appropriate oversight of outsourced arrangements and make any necessary changes to ensure that customers are treated fairly and not at risk of detriment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.