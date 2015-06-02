FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swallowbird Trading & Investments Limited (ADO Properties) announces IPO plans
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swallowbird Trading & Investments Limited (ADO Properties) announces IPO plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Swallowbird Trading & Investments Limited (ADO Properties):

* Swallowbird Trading & Investments Limited, to be renamed ADO Properties S.A., targets listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2015

* Offer is expected to consist of an issue of new ordinary shares and a sale of existing shares from ADO Group Ltd., company’s sole shareholder

* To support a fast-track inclusion into EPRA index, an offering size of at least 400 million euros ($437.80 million) is envisioned

* IPO proceeds are intended to be used mainly for add-on acquisitions of residential portfolios in Berlin and targeted investments in the current portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
