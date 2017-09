BRIEF-J Boutaris & Son Holding Q1 net loss widens to 0.67 mln euros

June 2 (Reuters) - J Boutaris & Son Holding SA :

* Reports Q1 net loss at 0.67 million euros ($734,923.00) versus net loss of 0.33 million euros a year ago

* Says net cash on March 31 was 0.25 million euros versus 0.17 million euros a year ago

* Q1 turnover is 2.68 million euros versus 2.70 million euros a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss is 0.19 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.03 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1eMwUzO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)