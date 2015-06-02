BRIEF-HSBC announces appointment of two independent non-executive directors

June 2 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc :

* Board appointments

* Appointment of Irene Lee (61) and Pauline Van Der Meer Mohr (55) as independent non-executive directors

* Appointments will take effect from 1 July and 1 September 2015 respectively

* Appointments will be for an initial three-year term which, subject to re-election by shareholders, will expire at conclusion of 2019 annual general meeting

* Taking into account Lee's existing non-executive roles with Hong Kong businesses, there are no other relationships or circumstances which are likely to affect judgement