BRIEF-HSBC announces appointment of two independent non-executive directors
June 2, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HSBC announces appointment of two independent non-executive directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc :

* Board appointments

* Appointment of Irene Lee (61) and Pauline Van Der Meer Mohr (55) as independent non-executive directors

* Appointments will take effect from 1 July and 1 September 2015 respectively

* Appointments will be for an initial three-year term which, subject to re-election by shareholders, will expire at conclusion of 2019 annual general meeting

* Taking into account Lee’s existing non-executive roles with Hong Kong businesses, there are no other relationships or circumstances which are likely to affect judgement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
