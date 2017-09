June 2 (Reuters) - Crookes Brothers Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share 324.5 cents

* Board of directors has resolved to declare a final gross cash dividend of 85.0 cents per ordinary share

* Group revenue from continuing operations increased from r439 million in 2014 to r526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)