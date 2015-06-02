FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-British Land announces final terms of 350 mln stg convertible bonds due 2020
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-British Land announces final terms of 350 mln stg convertible bonds due 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc

* Announces final terms of its offering of 350 million stg of senior, unsecured convertible bonds due 2020

* Bonds will have a zero coupon

* Initial conversion price has been set at 1103.32 p, a premium of 27.5 pct above volume weighted average price of ordinary shares of company between launch and pricing

* Settlement is expected to take place on or about 9 June 2015

* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners

* Banco Santander, S.A. And Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc are acting as co- lead managers

* Goldman Sachs International Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc And UBS Limited are acting as global coordinators

* Morgan Stanley and UBS are acting as corporate brokers and advisers to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.