June 2 (Reuters) - Synergy Group OJSC :

* Sets first coupon rate for 2 billion roubles ($37.61 million) BO-04 series bonds at 14.5 percent per annum

* Says second-fourth coupon rates are equal to the first coupon rate Source text - bit.ly/1Fp0YqI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.1750 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)