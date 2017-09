June 2 (Reuters) - Transtec AG :

* To issue up to 1,882,514 new shares in capital increase; to increase capital to up to 5,647,543.00 euros ($6.27 million)

* Subscription price is 1.75 euros per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)