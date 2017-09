June 2 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* Says Hato Invest AS, owned by Harald Arnet, has been allocated 4,445,000 shares for 1.35 Norwegian crowns per share in Nel ASA

* Says Trojan AS, where Harald Arnet is General Manager, has been allocated 3,208,856 shares in same issue and holds after transaction 44,756,468 shares in nel asa

* Says both Trojan and Hato Invest owns 10.93 percent of outstanding shares in Nel ASA after the emission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)