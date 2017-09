June 2 (Reuters) - The University Of Law

* The University of Law says acquired by Global University Systems BV from Montagu Private Equity

* Nomura advised Global University Systems on the transaction; other professional advisors included Quayle Munro

* John Latham will continue to lead the university as president & CEO together with the rest of the executive team (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)