June 3 (Reuters) - Eurosic SA :

* Launches 302.5 million euros ($338.0 million) convertible bond issue with preferential subscription rights

* Subscription period: June 5 - June 17

* The company’s main share holders Groupe Batipart, SGAM Covea, Groupe Credit Agricole Assurances and ACM Vie Mutuelle have made commitments to subscribe for 302.3 million euros

