* Sees in FY 2015 revenue of $4.5 million and net profit of $1 million from tomato paste sales

* Sees investment return from De-Colorisation and De-Ionisation Facility at 1 million euro ($1.11 million) in 2015

* Plans to sell concentrate juice from reserves with 1.3 million lira ($484,532) profit

